Kathy Hoess, age 85, previously of Hammond, IN and Koontz Lake, IN, passed away peacefully on Christmas Sunday, December 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis "Gus" Hoess. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 9:30 -10:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, with the funeral Mass immediately following at 10:00 a.m..