× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANNISTON, AL - Mrs. Kathy Sargent 73, of Anniston, passed away on June 6, 2020 at her home.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Glenn Allan Sargent; daughter, Sara Spaner; grandson, Noah Fisher; sister, Patsy Langford; beloved dog, Winston; best friend, Mary Grafen; friends, Darlene Gorman, Valerie Sudbury, Ginger Jasleniecki; cousin in law, Ed and Dean Young, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Ebenerzer Pitchford and Mayne Evelyn Webb.

Mrs. Sargent was born on November 6, 1946 in Austin, Texas.

At Mrs. Sargent's request, there will be no services.