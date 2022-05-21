MERRILLVILLE, IN - Katie M. Gary, age 81, of Merrillville, IN, and former resident of Gary, IN passed away on May 16, 2022. She was a retired Surgical Technician at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital, formerly located in Hammond, IN. Katie was a devoted employee for 45 years managing the Surgical Instrument Department. She assisted doctors while they performed surgeries, as well as mentored student interns pursuing a career as Surgical Instrument Technicians.

Katie was preceded in death by parents, Anna Lee Streater and Reverend David Denard; and one sister, Dorothy "Dot" Streater.

She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted daughters and son in law, Rhonda R. Gary, Lisa D. Gary-Jones (Zuniza F. Jones); one cherished grandson, Caleb F.C. Jones; one brother, Samuel Streater, special nieces, Sonya Streater; Kamala Streater, Tamara Streater; two great-nieces and one great-nephew, Kaitlin, Christina, and Jason; as well as a host of other dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and lifelong friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are strongly suggested.

Funeral services will be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church located at 2325 W. 21st Avenue, Gary, IN on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Reverend Obie C. Lyons officiating.

Internment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery located in Merrillville, IN.

The repast will be held immediately following the internment at The Chateau located at 530 W. 61st Avenue in Merrillville, IN.

Expressions of sympathy, cards, and condolences can be mailed to the c/o Lisa Gary-Jones, P.O. Box 11000 Merrillville, IN 46411.

Professional services are being rendered by HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME located in East Chicago, IN.

The Gary Family would like to express our sincerest appreciation & gratitude to all those who expressed love & condolences through calls, cards, prayers, and verbal encouragement. We would like to extend some words of encouragement, to those who will continue to cherish her memory, by author Kathy Ann's Mini Impressions:

"Have Faith... God is always with you, though it may not seem so; Have Hope... God's love surrounds you much more than you know; Have Peace... God has a special plan just for you; Have Joy... For always, come what may, God will help to see you through."