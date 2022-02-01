Feb. 10, 1926 - Jan. 29, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Katie M. Young, 95, of Merrillville IN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 29, 2022.

Katie was born to German immigrants, Frank and Katherina Charvat in Gary, IN on February 10, 1926. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1943 and retired from Bank One in 1985 after serving many years in the banking business. Among so many other interests, Katie especially enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with family.

Katie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Keith E. Young; son, Keith (Amy) Young, Keystone, CO; daughters: Nancy (William) Morgan, Santa Rosa, CA and Patricia (Charles) McNiece, Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Brian (Iseult) Young, Gregory (Katy) Young, Steven (Brooke) Morgan, Elizabeth Morgan and Katherine McNiece; great-grandchildren: Brendan, Erin, Molly, Thomas, Liam, and Jonathan; sister, Theresa Wright. Katie was preceded in death by siblings: Krystyna Perzo, Helen Moore, Emma Bell and Peter Charvat.

The family wishes to thank the many VNA Hospice professionals for their dedicated care and support.

A celebration of Katie's life for family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Visiting Nurse Association (www.vnanwi.org) would be appreciated.