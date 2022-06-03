Katie Mae Jackson

EAST CHICAGO - Early on Thursday, May 26, 2022, she laid down her burdens. She was preceded In death by her father and mother, Collins & Willie Glass. Husband Ronald W. Jackson. Brother Tony Glass & Sister Doris Royal. She leaves to cherish loving memories with her children: Ronald (Issa) Jackson Jr & Ayesha Jackson. Step Daughter: Dawn Renee Oliver. Grandchildren: De'Shonna Jackson, Tatyanna Pollard, Ronald Jackson Ill, Ali'Yanna Rodgers, Josiah Jackson & Ralin Ann Oliver. Great Grandchildren: Dezi Nunn, Clyonna Horton & Nasir Williams. Sisters: Linda (Ronald) Smith, Colleen(Thomas) Burns, Shelia (Robert) McCraig, Kim (Michael) Harris & Lisa Thompson. Brothers: Charles (Janet) Glass, Collins (Sonya) Glass, Kenny Glass. Sister In Law: Irma Jean (Curtis) Martin and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends.