Katie Mae Jackson

Katie Mae Jackson

EAST CHICAGO - Early on Thursday, May 26, 2022, she laid down her burdens. She was preceded In death by her father and mother, Collins & Willie Glass. Husband Ronald W. Jackson. Brother Tony Glass & Sister Doris Royal. She leaves to cherish loving memories with her children: Ronald (Issa) Jackson Jr & Ayesha Jackson. Step Daughter: Dawn Renee Oliver. Grandchildren: De'Shonna Jackson, Tatyanna Pollard, Ronald Jackson Ill, AllYanna Rodgers, Josiah Jackson & Ralin Ann Oliver. Great Grandchildren: Dezi Nunn, Clyonna Horton & Nasir Williams. Sisters: Linda (Ronald) Smith, Colleen(Thomas) Burns, Shelia (Robert) McCraig, Kim (Michael) Harris & Lisa Thompson. Brothers: Charles (Janet) Glass, Collins (Sonya) Glass, Kenny Glass. Sister In Law: Irma Jean (Curtis) Martin and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 llam at Greater Destiny Bible Church 1920 Columbus Drive East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Apostle Kelly B. Williams, Sr., officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jckson family during their time of loss.

