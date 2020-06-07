Katie Ruth Kuntarich (nee Hardin)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Mrs. Katie R. Kuntarich, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home on May 23, 2020.

Katie was born on September 3, 1933, in Ashburn, GA. She moved to Indiana at age 17 and remained an Indiana Hoosier for the rest of her life.

Katie proudly and lovingly served as a stay-at-home wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.

Blessed with a beautiful heart and lively, sweet, caring, and helpful nature, she could be counted on to immediately light up upon seeing her family and friends.

Katie always let you know how special you were to her. She was truly an angel her entire life... Our very own "Special Link to God".

Always a faithful church member throughout her life, she most recently was a member of Community Baptist Church in St. John, IN where she enjoyed the faith and fellowship of her fellow members.

Katie also volunteered as a "Substitute teacher and Room Mother" for all her children. She was also a Den Mother for her sons and helped with her daughters in the Girl Scouts.

You could also find her every year volunteering at the polling booths. Katie also volunteered her blood to help others and received a "50-Gallon" pin.