CROWN POINT, IN - Katina Leontaras (nee Kourtesis), age 75, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Katina is survived by her children: Penny Krinakis, Steve (Nomiki) Leontaras and Irene Leontaras; grandchildren: Amy and Steve Krinakis; Kosta, Maria, Demetri and Katerina Leontaras; brothers: Kostas (Sevasti) Kourtesis and Andy (Maria) Kourtesis; sisters: Maria (Nikos) Monemvassioti and Drosoula (George) Haviaras; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Katina was preceded in death by her husband: Gus Leontaras and parents: Markos and Eirini Kourtesis.
Katina was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Agia Markella Society. She was a long-time employee of Ted's Imported Foods. Katina loved to bake and cook for her family and friends. She made beautiful needle work and enjoyed gardening.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 3:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
