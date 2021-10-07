Kay E. Harger
Oct. 9, 1944 — Sept. 18, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Kay E. Harger, age 76, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was a warrior until the end who went out on her terms.
Kay was born on October 9, 1944 to the late Delmar and Laura Mae (Gensler) Snyder in Warren, Ohio. She grew up in North Jackson, Ohio. She met the love of her life and dance partner in the first grade, Charles Harger. Kay was a graduate of Heidelberg College and earned a master's degree in early education at Westminster College. Kay taught in Ohio then settled in Northwest Indiana where she finished her teaching career. Kay's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Those who knew her would say she had a dedicated, caring way, in fact, she inspired others to become teachers. Additionally, Kay was an active member of Dyer Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband Charles of 55 years. Her three children: Heidi Harger of Schererville, Matthew Harger of Crown Point, Kristy (Andy) Booth of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Grandchildren: Madalyn Harger, Avery Booth, Allison Harger, Nolan Booth and Natalie Booth. Brother Robert Winterburn of Youngstown, Ohio. Cousin Marilyn Miller of Youngstown, Ohio. Sisters-in-Law: Trudi Shook-Basset, Kathryn (Gary) Kirby of Girard, Ohio, Karen Harger of Poland, Ohio. Brother-in-law William Schwan of Garrettsville, Ohio and ten nieces and nephews.
Kay was also preceded in death by her Sister-in-law Mildred (Harger) Schwan and brother-in-law James Harger.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Traditions Health Hospice Care, 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.
Funeral Services for Kay will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer 46311. Memorial visitation from 12:00-1:00 followed by a service beginning at 1:00.
