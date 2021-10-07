CROWN POINT, IN — Kay E. Harger, age 76, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was a warrior until the end who went out on her terms.

Kay was born on October 9, 1944 to the late Delmar and Laura Mae (Gensler) Snyder in Warren, Ohio. She grew up in North Jackson, Ohio. She met the love of her life and dance partner in the first grade, Charles Harger. Kay was a graduate of Heidelberg College and earned a master's degree in early education at Westminster College. Kay taught in Ohio then settled in Northwest Indiana where she finished her teaching career. Kay's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Those who knew her would say she had a dedicated, caring way, in fact, she inspired others to become teachers. Additionally, Kay was an active member of Dyer Presbyterian Church.