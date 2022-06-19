Kay Frances Moor (Martin)

March 14, 1953 - June 17, 2022

LA PORTE, IN - Kay Frances Moor (Martin), who loved to be called "Nana" by her grandkids, departed her loving family on June 17, 2022 from complications related to Multiple Sclerosis.

Kay was born in LaPorte, IN on March 14, 1953 to James and Jeannine Martin. She graduated from Hobart High School in 1971. Kay was mother to Nicole, Amanda, and Adam. She raised her children with love and devotion in Crown Point with her husband of almost 47 years (June 27th), Gregory Moor. Kay loved to sew, crochet, travel, and enjoyed being in nature. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were her reason to keep going.

Kay is survived by husband, Gregory Moor; children: Nicole (Josh) Hrapek, Amanda Moor, Adam (Brooke) Moor; grandchildren: Madeline Hrapek, Maxwell Hrapek, Jack Moor, Mitch Moor, and Tom Moor; sisters: Elizabeth (Marcel) Thomas, Nancy (Keith)

Ernhart; brother, James (Rhonda) Martin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeannine Martin.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Rev. Gary Butler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Kay's name.