Kay Lively

Aug. 21, 1943 — Nov. 5, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Kay Lively, age 78, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Beth Riga (Stephen) son Mike; granddaughters: Lauren Riga, Cadee and Kelsey Lively; brother Frank Berzinis (Barb) and sister Diane Smith (Keith).

Kay was a graduate of Holy Cross School of Nursing and worked for 40 years as a nurse. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, their quilting group, and Faith Stitchers. She enjoyed playing bridge and valued the many friendships she gained in each of these groups.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 11, 2021 at HILLSDE FUNERALHOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN at 10:30 a.m.

Please make any donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Kay's memory.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATON CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.