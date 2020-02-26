HAMMOND, IN - Kay Pucalik (nee Spittal) of Hammond, Indiana, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Kay is survived by her two sons: Michael (Kimberley) Pucalik and Mark(Debbie) Pucalik; grandchildren: Katie (Michael) Hums, Megan (Steven) Neighbors; Rachel (Joe) Kiszenia and Kyle Pucalik; nieces: Leslie (Thomas) Stanish, Sharon (Larry) Brakley and Karen Debus; sister, Vera (late, Lester) Vargo; son in law, David Ridenour; dear friend, Catherine Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph; dear daughters: Shirley Ridenour and Kathleen Pucalik; sister, Vivian; and brother, Ben.

Kay worked for Rand McNally and Travelers. She was an independent clown known as "Dandy" who enjoyed parades and face painting. She was a clown for the Special Olympics and Special Games in East Chicago. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary #369. Kay worked for the City of Hammond Disability Board for 22 years and would volunteer at open houses for the Fire Department. Kay was a Stout Democrat and was a member of the FDR Democratic Club. She was active in politics. She had her own precinct and enjoyed working the polls. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Post #369 would be appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN from 2:00- 8:00 p.m. An American Legion Auxiliary Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Kay will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com