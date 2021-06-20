March 8, 1940 - June 17, 2021

WHEATFIELD - Kaye Francis Wireman, 81, of Wheatfield, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born March 8, 1940 in Medaryville, IN to Lloyd and Reva (Jones) Brick.

Kaye had worked for 24 years at Bethlehem Steel as a metallurgist. She was an avid BINGO player and loved spending time with family.

Kaye is survived by her children: Carrie (Robert) Brockway, James (Donalea) Wireman, and Candy (Brian) Lawson; grandchildren: Bobby, Kevin, Tonya, Shana, Scott, Amber, Brian, Jr., Rachael, Erik, and Anthony; great grandchildren: Kody, Alexis, Travis, Ashley, Bentley, Trevor, Teagan, Kayden, Brianna, Wyatt, Xander, Gavin, Claire, Carson, Keaton, Aria, Autymn, Jayce, Tanner, Natalie, Stella, Addy, and Cooper; brother, Lloyd "Butch" Brick; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raleigh Wireman in 1979; and siblings: Barb, Carol, Claudine, Faye, Linda, and Jack.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 5:00 PM. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Chesterton Cemetery.