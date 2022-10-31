Keith A. Eberhardt

Keith was very active in his community. He was a well known and highly respected mortgage banker for over 30 years. Keith was an initial founder of Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation where he served as a dedicated board member as well. He enjoyed wood working and was an avid fisherman. Keith loved spending time with his family while fishing up north with them. His most cherished memories were with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren who were his best friends. Keith will be dearly missed.