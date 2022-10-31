Jan. 22, 1956 - Oct. 26, 2022
HEBRON, IN - Keith A. Eberhardt, age 66, of Hebron, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Keith is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Eberhardt (nee Mathis); children: Ryan (Magan) Eberhardt, Laura (Brandon) Parrish; grandchildren: Maya, Gabriella, and Isla Eberhardt, Noah and Ty Parrish; sister, Sue (Greg) Heflin.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents: Alan and Elizabeth Eberhardt.
Keith was very active in his community. He was a well known and highly respected mortgage banker for over 30 years. Keith was an initial founder of Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation where he served as a dedicated board member as well. He enjoyed wood working and was an avid fisherman. Keith loved spending time with his family while fishing up north with them. His most cherished memories were with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren who were his best friends. Keith will be dearly missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 5:30 PM with Pastor Pete Ward officiating.
