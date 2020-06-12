HAMMOND, IN - Keith A. LaCrosse, age 60, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side., following a 2-1/2 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carol; children, Allen (Kim) LaCrosse of Owensboro, KY, Carol Beaver of Hammond, IN, Robert (Anna) Nolbertowicz of Lowell, IN, George (Trish) Nolbertowicz of Louisville, KY, Anna (Joe) Esparza of Whiting, IN, and Theresa (Mark) Zvonar of Whiting, IN; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Faith Carlson of Hugo, Colorado; two brothers, Carl M. Jr. (Lu) LaCrosse of Harrisburg, IL, and Charles "Chuck" (Carolyn Foley) Bonnell of McEwen, TN; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Julia LaCrosse; and sister, Hope Brinegar Poe.