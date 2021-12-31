CROWN POINT, IN - Keith A Lane, age 71, of Crown Point, formerly of Highland, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Janice Lane; sons: Bryan Lane and Tony (Lori) Lane; daughter Kristy (John) Czaja; grandchildren: Cora, Jenna, Lily, Mia, Nicholas, Brooke, Taylor, and Luke; sister Linda (late Jerry) Hedges; sister-in-law Kathleen Lane; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer, parents Luvern and Lyndall, and brother Gordon.

In High School Keith played drums in a band called The Iridescents that recently performed at the Highland High School reunions of 1968 and 1969. He worked for Cargill for 42 years and during the last five years he was promoted to Operations Manager in The Woodlands, TX. Keith absolutely loved his wife more than anything in this world. He loved to take her gambling and on trips to Las Vegas. He also loved to go golfing, fishing, watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.