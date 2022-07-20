 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keith A. Michelin

HAMMOND - Keith A. Michelin, age 63 of Hammond, IN, passed away at his home with his family by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane (nee Zuzich); son, Alex (Sarah Wachowski) Michelin; and daughter, Amy (Carlos) Michelin. Also surviving are his siblings: Mark (Chris) Michelin, Brian Michelin, Renee (Bob) Bush, John (Jodie) Michelin, and Jim (Tracey) Michelin; brother-in-law, Bob Muschelewicz, and his devoted puppies: Tux, Bane, and Auggie. Keith was preceded in death by his parents: George and Kathleen Michelin; and his sister, Michelle Muschelewicz.

Keith was a truck driver for HT Aluminum. He was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan, an avid fisherman, and he enjoyed camping. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Keith's care and condolences may be left at www.schroederlauer.com.

