CROWN POINT, IN - Keith A. Wood, age 49, of Crown Point, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was an officer with the Cedar Lake Police Department for 24 years. During that time, he was also a K9 officer with his partner, Larry. Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and was a supportive coach for both of his kid's baseball and softball careers. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, motorcycles, paintballing, golfing, video games, and was an active gun enthusiast as well as a longtime Cubs fan.