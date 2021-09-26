Oct. 16, 1951 - Sep. 22, 2021
WANATAH, IN - Keith "Buddha" Williams, 69 of Wanatah, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born October 16, 1951 in Valparaiso to Arthur "Pete" Williams and Barbara (Carlberg) Williams.
Keith attended Boone Grove High School and made his 40-year career as a Truck Driver with Wanatah Trucking and then Rieth Riley, before retiring. He was a member of Salem UMC in Hebron, and the Valparaiso Moose Lodge 1357. Keith enjoyed spending time at the American Legion in Wanatah, where he dressed up as Santa at Christmastime for the children. You could often find Keith helping others mow their grass or plow their snow. He was a skilled mechanic and a handy man, who was happy to assist people in need. Keith will be remembered for his generosity and his fun sense of humor. He was a loving and devoted husband, step-father, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
On October 28, 2017 Keith married Valerie Snyder, who survives, along with step-children: Heidi (Joe) Coronel, A.J. (Kristy) Cherry; sisters: Johanna Williams, B. Elaine (John) Rado, Teresa Tobin; brother, Rodney B. Williams; step-grandchildren: Megan, Bradley, Kaleb, Ashton; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and too many friends to list. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Jesse Williams and Caroline E. Schott; and brother, David A. Williams.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Face masks are required. Cremation will follow and a burial of ashes will be planned for a later date at Salem UMC Cemetery, Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Keith's name to the Valparaiso Moose Lodge or Salem UMC, Hebron.