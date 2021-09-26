Keith "Buddha" Williams

Keith attended Boone Grove High School and made his 40-year career as a Truck Driver with Wanatah Trucking and then Rieth Riley, before retiring. He was a member of Salem UMC in Hebron, and the Valparaiso Moose Lodge 1357. Keith enjoyed spending time at the American Legion in Wanatah, where he dressed up as Santa at Christmastime for the children. You could often find Keith helping others mow their grass or plow their snow. He was a skilled mechanic and a handy man, who was happy to assist people in need. Keith will be remembered for his generosity and his fun sense of humor. He was a loving and devoted husband, step-father, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.