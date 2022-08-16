CHESTERTON - Keith Dwayne Lakin, 95 of Chesterton and formerly of Rensselaer, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Chicago Heights, IL to the late Homer Aaron and Rhoda Vista (Snow) Lakin. Keith worked in various occupations over his career. He was a real estate broker/owner of Countryside Realtors, co-owned Meri-Keith Landscaping with his wife, worked for his brother at L & P Body Shop, and even did some farming. Keith was a board member for the Porter County Farm Bureau and loyal supporter of community theater and the arts. When he was relaxing, you could find him hunting and fishing.

On August 19, 1950 Keith married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Gereau who preceded him in death on April 25, 2020. He is survived by their children, Mark (Nancy) Lakin of Chesterton, Cathy (John Johnson) Connaway of Chesterton, Eric (Teresa) Lakin of North Carolina, Jane (Thomas) Leyden of Highland; sister, Donna Mauch; sister-in-law, Helen Ninke; grandchildren, Seth (Kristin) Lakin, Erin (Josh) Hurst, Kerry (Carrie Ann) Lakin, Ryan (Natalie) Connaway and Nicole (Joseph) DeMeo; great-grandchildren, Michael, Brooke, Masun, Gavin, Joey and Lia; and a host of friends. Keith was also preceded in death by his siblings, Harold (Margaret) Lakin and Alice (Gerald) Jarrett and son-in-law, Roger Connaway.

A graveside service will be held August 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Rensselaer followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 PM at Pestos in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.