Keith E. Young

Keith was born on June 30, 1927, in Hebron, Indiana to parents Earl and Matilda Young. After graduating from Lew Wallace High School in 1945, Keith served in the Pacific with the US Navy during World War II. He returned to the Glen Park area and married Katie Charvat, who predeceased him in January after 72 years of marriage, and where he would excel in amateur sports earning tryouts with the Chicago Cubs and Brooklyn Dodgers. Keith retired from Gary-Hobart Water Company in 1989 after 41 years of service during which he earned the AWWA Fuller Award for distinguished service in the water supply field. Keith was a 52-year member of the Merrillville Breakfast Kiwanis Club where he served as former President and earned the Distinguished Service Award. His interests included traveling, gardening, and spending time with family.