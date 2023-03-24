VALPARAISO - Keith H. Heimberg, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He was born May 9, 1939, in Kouts, IN to Albert and Emily (Heuser) Heimberg. Keith made his career as a Journeyman with McGill's Manufacturing in the Bearing Division for over 35 years. He was also a member of the Northern Indiana Historical Power Association. Keith appreciated antique tractors and took pride in chasing parts for the cherished equipment. He enjoyed fishing, especially in Ludington, Michigan. Keith was a loving and devoted family man, and a wonderful friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.