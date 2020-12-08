 Skip to main content
Keith J. Heitmann

Keith J. Heitmann

PORTAGE, IN - Keith J. Heitmann, 69, of Portage, IN, died December 5, 2020. He was born November 9, 1951. He leaves behind his dedicated wife of 47 years, Debra, of Portage. His sister, April (Ronald) Miller, shares in her grief.

His parents, Edward and Virginia Heitmann; sister, Gayle Stella; and her husband, Armand; all preceded Keith. He leaves behind loving in-laws: Darlene and Eugene Gray; brother-in-law, Gary (Jenifer) Olsen; cousins; nieces; nephews; and others.

Keith was a proud graduate of Northwestern University and gifted athlete as a young man. He loved his wife and extended family most of all and was proud of his upbringing in Dolton, IL.

In Keith's memory, please simply pay forward a kindness toward another person or philanthropic group.

Thanks to all of those who cared for Keith and prayed for him.

