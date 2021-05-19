Keith J. Tolbert

GARY, IN — Keith J. Tolbert, 63, passed away peacefully in his home in Gary, IN, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Austellia Tolbert. Keith is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren, three sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends.

A brief graveside ceremony will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Tolbert family during their time of loss.