**NOTE CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME**
VALPARAISO, IN - Keith Loftus, age 56, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. Keith is survived by his father, Richard Loftus; brothers: Scott (Carlynn) Loftus, Paul (Elaine Doyle) Loftus; sister: Kelly (John) Owen; three nieces: Jessica Kotvasz and Kaelynn and Shelby Loftus. Keith was preceded in death by his mother: Arlene G. Loftus.
Keith was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 at 4:00 PM with Fr. Doug Mayer officiating follwed by a memorial visitation until 7:00 PM . Services will conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith's name to the American Stroke Society. To view directions and sign Keith's online guestbook visit
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 769-3322