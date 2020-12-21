Keith Michael Kopack, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home December 18, 2020. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of 1972. He soon thereafter married his wife Debra Warner. Keith then enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. In 1999 he opened a small-town friendly car lot in Hobart IN.

He is survived by his life partner and best friend, Debra Kopack; son, Keith Kopack II; daughter, Natalie Kopack; sons: Kevin Kopack, Nicholas (Nicole) Kopack, Patrick Kopack; grandchildren: Tyler, Dominic, Ellie, Camden, Brady; brother, John (Terry) Kopack; sister, Luella (Al) Bishop; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Keith was preceded in death by his parents: George and Virginia Kopack; brother, Stanton Kopack; sister, Penelope Velasquez.

He enjoyed life to the fullest, which included boating, spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, and working on cars with his longtime friend, Mike Iwan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com