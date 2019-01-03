LOWELL, IN - Keith R. Zamazal, 57, Lowell, passed away on December 28, 2018 ensuring all the best fishing holes were kept a secret. He is quietly laughing knowing that now someone else has to clean all the fish, mow the lawn and chop the firewood. He enjoyed being outside, and jumping into the pool when he got a case of poison ivy. Cartoons were one of His go to's after a hard day's work. Another favorite was him waking up his kids with music and breakfast burritos. Keith always came up with some awesome new recipes, Home Cook would kill to have! Besides being a well-known painter, cook and fisherman, Keith dabbled in medical by helping his eldest cut both his wrist cast off in a hotel room to ensure he enjoyed the best family reunion; a Zen Master by forgiving his middle child for side swiping his car with the riding tractor, and lastly a Nail Technician to his youngest by testing all the latest nail polishes on his thumbs. Keith was a great dad, a good friend and wonderful companion.
He is survived by his children; Andrew (Aslan), AnnMarie (Sotir) and Megan; his brothers and sisters; Kenneth, Karen, Kathleen, Karl, and Kimberly; his grandchildren Colbey, Jace, Sophia and PJ; and his loving companion Kelly. Private Cremation will take place through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family. www.sheetsfuneral.com