{{featured_button_text}}

LOGANSPORT, IN - Kellie J. Bork, 59, of Logansport (formerly of Lowell) passed away August 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth M. Bork and two children, Stephanie E. Bork and Seven J. Bork.

No services will be held. Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to FRAIN MORTUARY - WINAMAC. Memorial contributions may be made to Winamac First Christian Church.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.