Kelly J. Kollar (nee Krupa)

HOBART, IN - Kelly J. Kollar (nee Krupa), age 56, of Hobart, formerly of Lake Station and Portage, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Kelly is survived by her husband: David; sister: Karen (Tom Monette) Carlson; nephew: Kyle (Alexis Larson) Carlson; and many dear friends.

A Celebration of Kelly's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Brady Chapel.

