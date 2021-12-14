Kelly J. Kollar (nee Krupa)
HOBART, IN - Kelly J. Kollar (nee Krupa), age 56, of Hobart, formerly of Lake Station and Portage, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Kelly is survived by her husband: David; sister: Karen (Tom Monette) Carlson; nephew: Kyle (Alexis Larson) Carlson; and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Kelly's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Brady Chapel.
