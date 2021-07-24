Kelly Jo Ingram
Dec. 31, 1964 - July 21, 2021
UNION MILLS, IN - Kelly Jo Ingram, 56, of Union Mills, IN passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born December 31, 1964 in LaPorte to Marion and Sandra (Surowiec) Robinson, graduated from LaPorte High School in 1983, attended Bethel College and received her Associates degree as an R.N. from Ivy Tech College. Kelly served as a Senior Analyst with Whirlpool in Laporte until their closing and was currently employed as a Registered Nurse with Healthlinc.
Kelly was dedicated to her grandkids along with her beloved chihuahua "Coco". Her passionate focus in recent years was as a colon cancer advocate having traveled to Washington, D.C. to speak before Congress on the topic. Most of her other travels over the past six years were to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for treatments and consultation, many of those trips were piloted by their beloved friend, Doug McMillan.
On August 10, 1985 she married Brent Ingram who survives along with their children: Joshua Ingram of Lockport, IN, Brittany Ingram of LaPorte and Austin Ingram (Kara Dawson) of LaPorte; her father, Marion Robinson of LaPorte; siblings: Michaelanne Otwinowski (Mark), Jamie Robinson and Mandy Robinson; mother-in-law, Roberta "Bobbie" Ingram of LaPorte; brother-in-law, Craig Ingram; grandchildren: Amelia and Jacob Ingram, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Robinson and father-in-law, Raymond Ingram.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Mill Pond Park pavilion in Union Mills at 1:00 p.m. Special thanks go to Dunes Hospice and Kelly's personal caregiver, "Bumblebee". Memorial donations may be made to New Day Foundation of LaPorte or Valparaiso Kiwanis Club.