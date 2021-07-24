Kelly Jo Ingram

Dec. 31, 1964 - July 21, 2021

UNION MILLS, IN - Kelly Jo Ingram, 56, of Union Mills, IN passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born December 31, 1964 in LaPorte to Marion and Sandra (Surowiec) Robinson, graduated from LaPorte High School in 1983, attended Bethel College and received her Associates degree as an R.N. from Ivy Tech College. Kelly served as a Senior Analyst with Whirlpool in Laporte until their closing and was currently employed as a Registered Nurse with Healthlinc.

Kelly was dedicated to her grandkids along with her beloved chihuahua "Coco". Her passionate focus in recent years was as a colon cancer advocate having traveled to Washington, D.C. to speak before Congress on the topic. Most of her other travels over the past six years were to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for treatments and consultation, many of those trips were piloted by their beloved friend, Doug McMillan.