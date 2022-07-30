Aug. 3, 1966 - July 26, 2022

BERNE, IN - With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Kelly Joe Crews who passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 55. Kelly was born on August 3, 1966, to Vic and Cheryl Crews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Victor R. Crews, Jr. He is survived by his mom Cheryl; his sisters, Channa Vaught (Clark) of Tucson, AZ, Lynne Wilson (Lee) of Redding, CA, and Marcy Marsh (Ryan) of Berne, IN; his nieces and nephews, Nathan Alba, Dominique Vaught, Caleb Wilson (Kymberlee), Joshua Wilson, Patricia Wilson, Lacey Marsh, and Adelaide Marsh; his great nephew and nieces, Roman Alba, Danielle Alba, and Taryn Wilson; and his aunts and uncles, Charles Nordquist, Becky Nordquist, and Gary and Karen Ellis.

There will be a visitation and funeral at Faith Baptist Church in Berne, Indiana on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the funeral at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Kelly's pastor and brother-in-law, Ryan Marsh. A dinner will follow the service.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Faith Baptist Church Bus Ministry in Berne, Indiana, or Coronado Baptist Church Bus Ministry in Tucson, Arizona.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana.