CROWN POINT, IN - Kelly Noel "Melman" Hume, age 13, of Crown Point, an NJHS Eighth grade student at Taft Middle School, went home in glory suddenly November 21, 2020 in a tragic accident. She was born February 14, 2007 in Crown Point, IN. Kelly loved spending her free time playing volleyball for her school, sketching, painting, and decorating amazing treats and desserts. She showed her free spirit with her friends and family through dance and laughter.

She is survived by her mother, Holly Hume; siblings David Hume, Adam Hume, Breanna Hume; father, Dave Hume; three grandparents, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her cousin, Maybel Greenwell.

Friends and family met together on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - 687 W. 650 S. Hebron, IN 46341. Funeral service for Kelly was held at 1:00 PM with Dr. Erik V. Froelich who officiated. Kelly was laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery - 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family at People's Bank of Northwest Indiana under Holly Hume.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the HUME family.