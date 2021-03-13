Kelly Scott Benham Sr.

Dec. 8, 1972 — Mar. 9, 2021

FRIENDSHIP, TN — Kelly Scott Benham Sr., 48, of Friendship, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Kelly was born December 8, 1972, in Chicago, IL, to the late Thomas and Deborah (nee Singleton) Benham.

He was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed working on cars and doing odd jobs. He will be remembered as a caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Kelly is survived by his loving daughters: Molly (Mike) Bergen, Amber Benham, Miranda Wempren, Leah Benham and Laci Benham; four grandchildren: Raylan, Presley, Payton and Oakley; three sisters, Christina Benham, Jennifer Green and Becky (James) Benham-Micus; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Kelly "KJ" Scott DaVaney, and his parents.

Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the funeral home. Cremation to follow. (219) 762-3013 or share online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com

Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 50 attendees may be allowed in the building at any one time. Facemasks must be worn at all times. Social distancing should be observed. Hand sanitizer will be available in the funeral home.