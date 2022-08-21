Ken Yatsko

KOUTS, IN - Ken Yatsko, 76, passed away peacefully with family and his fur babies, Honey and Rosey, by his side on August 17, 2022. He is survived by his cherished and devoted wife, Mary Ann (nee Kusza) of 38 years; children, Pamela (Glen) Berg, Tim Yatsko, Sandra (Greg Wisinski) Yatsko; grandchildren, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Nick, Marrin, Della and Edie; great-grandchildren; Adam, Willow, Nova, Colton, and Jacob; sister: Dolores (Gerald) Rerick; brother: Dan (Linda) Yatsko; and a large extended family. Preceded in death by parents: Andrew and Marcella (nee Berg) Yatsko.

Ken grew up in Gary, IN. He worked for US Steel, starting as a crane operator and was appointed Safety Chairman for USWA Local Union 1066. He was a member and officer for decades. In retirement, he was active with SOAR Chapter 7-1 and was the current president. His proudest work accomplishment was being one of the originators of the Steelworkers Memorial at US Steel on Buchanan Street. He volunteered and served others at the VietNow Homeless Veterans Sandwich Run and at Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago; Ken encouraged others to perform their civic duty by sending postcards to register to vote and making the most phone calls for candidates prior to the 2020 election.

Family was very important to Ken who enjoyed holidays, picnics and family reunions. He was a devoted husband, a caring father and was proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a diehard Chicago Bears and NHRA fan. He enjoyed playing golf. And he was an avid winemaker at OKSTAY Winery.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge RD), Highland, IN 46322 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN 46322 by Father Brian Chadwick on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:30am. Internment at a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift in Ken's name can be made to Pacific Garden Mission or to a charity of choice.

