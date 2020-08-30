Kennet C. Coppage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Kenneth C. Coppage, age 92, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Kenneth was born April 1,1928 in Crown Point, Indiana to Benjamin and Mattie (nee Osterdoc) Coppage. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1954, he married Martha Homan, who he affectionately referred to as "my honey," and they enjoyed 55 happy years of marriage. He was a retired machinist, having worked over 39 years at Calumet Machine & Welding. Kenneth was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian of Valparaiso and formerly a member of Grace Reformed Church of Lansing. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with the family.

Kenneth is survived by two sons, Ben (Sue) Coppage and Nicholas Coppage; grandchildren, Eric and Derrick Weber and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Elle Weber and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers Ray, Howard and Glenn, and his sisters Dorothy, Cora Mae, Selma and Betty.