MUNSTER, IN - Kenneth A. Gust, age 77, of Munster, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan (nee Fischer) Gust; children, Jennifer Gust, Amy (Christopher) Gust-Franklin and Brent Gust; and grandchildren, Aidan, Stella and Tate. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Renate Gust.
Kenneth was graduate of Hammond High School and continued his education with his Bachelor's and Master's Degree at Valparaiso University where he met his wife. He was throughout much of his life involved in mentoring youth through sports. His love of sports led to coaching his son's Little League team, umpiring baseball and refereeing basketball and volleyball. Kenneth was a Math Instructor at Arbor Park Middle School. In his younger years he was an avid golfer and in his later years he loved playing pinochle. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kenneth's name to the charity of your choice.