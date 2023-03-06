Jan. 15, 1944 - March 1, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Kenneth A. Kollasch Sr., 79 years of age, from Crown Point, IN, who returned to our Heavenly Father on March 1st, 2023, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. He was the husband of Dorothy M. Kollasch. Kenneth & Dorothy were high school sweethearts and happily shared 59 years of marriage together.

Born in Gary, IN, on January 15th, 1944, Kenneth was the son of Geneva (Delperdang) Kollasch & Raymond William Kollasch. He was a graduate of Calumet High School class of "1962" and was a retired ironworker out of local 395.

Kenneth was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Schererville, IN. He enjoyed auto racing which included NASCAR, Indy car, & late model stock cars. His love for racing also included him & his brother, Bill, racing their pink Studebaker at Illiana Speedway in the late 1970s. He also enjoyed vacationing and big family gatherings. He will be remembered for his kind, funny, infectious personality, his love for animals, and his endless generosity and willingness to give of himself whenever anyone was in need.

He is survived by wife, Dorothy; children: Shelly Tristan, Kenneth Jr. (Nicole) Kollasch, Jennifer (Ed) Guel, Julie. Grandchildren: Joshua (Tahara) Tristan, Justin (Katie) Tristan, Kenneth III (Caroline) Kollasch, Jordan (Jacquline) Kollasch, Jacob Kollasch. Great-grandchildren: Jackson Tristan, Jonah Tristan, Johnny Tristan, Emma Tristan, Knox Tristan, Kane Tristan, Clay Tristan. He was predeceased by parents: Raymond William Kollasch, Geneva Kollasch. Brothers: Bill Kollasch, Richard Kollasch.

The viewing services will be held on Wednesday, March 8th, CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. The visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Room A.

Funeral services will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 W. Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN 46375. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the St. Patrick's hall at the same address.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his honor to the St. Jude Children's Hospital and/or Humane Society.

Until we are together again, you are forever loved & never forgotten ...