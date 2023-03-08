CROWN POINT, IN - Kenneth A. Kollasch Sr., 79, of Crown Point, IN passed away March 1, 2023. The family would like to share updated service information with friends and loved ones, as listed below.

The viewing services will be held on Wednesday March 8th at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point Indiana 46307. The visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in room A.

Funeral services will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church located at 1 W. Wilhelm Street, Schererville, Indiana 46375. Services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM with a luncheon to follow in the St. Patrick's hall located at the same address.