Kenneth A. Lang
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kenneth A. Lang, 95, of Schererville, passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2020, surrounded by his most treasured family. He was born October 28, 1925, in Chicago, IL, to Wilhelm and Pearl Lang.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Vicki Lang; son, Philip (Marge) Lang; grandchildren, Ashley Sautter-Junkens (Matt), Taylor (Nicole) Austgen and Jordan Austgen; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Wyatt and Quinn Austgen.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home, 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Avenue) with the Rev. Richard Boshoven officiating. At rest Memory Lane Memorial Park, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Kenneth's family on Thursday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home.
COVID-19 protocol mask and social distancing will be required.
Kenneth was a signalman in the U.S. Navy, who served his country during WWII, and he worked for IBM for 40 years as a computer technician. After he retired in 1988, he enjoyed spending time with his IBM family for weekly breakfast get-togethers. He was a train enthusiast and lover of all things outdoors. Known to most as "Papa" he spread love, kindness and laughter to everyone he met. He will be truly missed by all.
We love you "Papa."
