Kenneth A. Lang

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kenneth A. Lang, 95, of Schererville, passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2020, surrounded by his most treasured family. He was born October 28, 1925, in Chicago, IL, to Wilhelm and Pearl Lang.

He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Vicki Lang; son, Philip (Marge) Lang; grandchildren, Ashley Sautter-Junkens (Matt), Taylor (Nicole) Austgen and Jordan Austgen; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Wyatt and Quinn Austgen.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home, 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Avenue) with the Rev. Richard Boshoven officiating. At rest Memory Lane Memorial Park, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Kenneth's family on Thursday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home.

COVID-19 protocol mask and social distancing will be required.