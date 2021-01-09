Kenneth A. Roberts
LaCROSSE, IN — Kenneth A. Roberts, 80, of LaCrosse, passed away January 4, 2021. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends and was a father figure to many. He also enjoyed restoring cars. He retired from being a lifelong owner operator and then opened his own auto restoration business. He was known for his sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
Kenneth was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kenny Clark; and daughter, Jackie Clark. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Roberts; daughter, Jill (Dave) Wells, and daughter, Julie (Dan) Thews; son-in-law, Dave Clark; grandchildren: Carolyn (Eric) Anderson, Adam (Stephanie) Wells, Keith (Mindy) Wells, Laura (Matt) Weir, Amy (Jeremy) Peak, Kenneth Thews and Breanna Thews; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Sally Nelson and Maxine (Jerry) Kallas; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Memory Lane Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com