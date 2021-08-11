Kenneth A. Stoddard and Robert Eugene Stoddard

 Skip to main content
In Loving Memory of

Kenneth A. Stoddard

8/10/1949 — 12/10/2017

Robert Eugene Stoddard

8/11/1950 — 8/5/2018

Though we miss you both always each and every day, it seems to hit us even more because it's your Birthday. We send our wishes to Heaven carried upon a sweet prayer to the place where we know you are resting in tender, loving care. Happy Heavenly Birthday With Love, Lorraine, Michael, Elizabeth, Angeline, Joseph & Grandchildren.

