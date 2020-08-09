Kenneth A. Stoddard and Robert Eugene Stoddard
In Loving Memory of
Kenneth A. Stoddard
8/10/1949 - 12/10/2017
Robert Eugene Stoddard
8/11/1950 - 8/5/2018
Though we miss you always each and every day It seems to hit us even more because it is your birthday. We send wishes to Heaven carried to you, upon a prayer to the place where you are now with sweet, tender love and care. Love, Lorraine, Michael, Elizabeth, Angeline, Joseph and Grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.