Kenneth Alan Winston

Ken is survived by his wife of fifty years, Tana; his sons: Jeff (Dana) and Matt (Bailey Kennett); his sister, Cheryl Bedwell (Bill); sister-in-law, Jill Ranney Juskiewicz; nephews: Brandon Bedwell and Zach Zubaty; and great niece and nephew, Rosey and Ben Bedwell. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Virginia Winston; sister, Ginni and brother, Donald Scott Winston.

Ken was born on September 27, 1947 in Tucson, Arizona. He was a proud Hobart High "Brickie". He received his undergraduate degree and Masters Degree from Indiana University Bloomington where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and played on the IU baseball team for three years. He was employed by The School Town of Highland, IN for 40 years where he served as a science teacher, Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, and Principal at Highland Middle School. Ken devoted his life to bettering the youth of the community, and spent countless years as a baseball and football coach.