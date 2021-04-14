Kenneth Albert Hardin

Nov. 10, 1927 — April 11, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN — Kenneth Albert Hardin, born November 10, 1927, was called home by God on April 11, 2021

A beloved husband, father and grandfather leaves behind his legacy of unconditional love and respect to be reunited with his loving wife of 50 years, Betty S. Hardin.

Survived by sons, Roger Hardin, of Griffith, and Michael (Denise Graves) Hardin, of Crown Point; his brother, Harold (Dorothy-Millard) Hardin, of Cedar Lake; grandchildren, Bradley (Maggie Butkus) Hardin, Jeremiah (Amanda-McCambel) Hardin and Deanna Hardin, who will miss him deeply; along with stepgrandsons: Nolan Graves and Garrett Graves; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Avery and Mackenzie Graves; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. 45th Ave. (Glen Park Avenue), Griffith, with Fr. David Kime celebrating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.