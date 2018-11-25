Kenneth Anthony Grzywana

GRIFFITH, IN - Ken Grzywana, age 58, late of Griffith, IN, formerly of Hammond IN, passed away on November 16, 2018 peacefully at his home. Born on September 28, 1960 to the late Tony Grzywana and to the late Bette Ross. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Ron Grzywana; and his nephew, Ronnie Doyle. Ken graduated from George Rogers Clark H.S., and Calumet College before earning his M.B.A from Indiana University N.W. He worked in various managerial positions within the operational, logistics and customer service fields.
Ken is survived by his only son, Anthony (Tony) Kenneth Grzywana, who continues to make him proud and live fearlessly for his father. Tony was the light and biggest blessing of Ken's life and undoubtfully filled it with so much joy and love. Ken relentlessly ensured Tony had a better life than his own and will forever be cherished for that. Ken is also survived by his beloved brother, Rick Grzywana of Saint John, IN; nephews Joshua Grzywana, Michael Doyle, and Jeremy Doyle; and a niece, Julia Grzywana.
Ken was an easy going and simple man who enjoyed the smaller things of life. He had a strong faith and believed in the power of prayer. Ken helped many people in recovery over the years and will truly be missed by all who knew him. Ken also loved his fishing and sports especially football and the Bears!
Private cremation. No services planned based on Ken's request. But say a prayer if you wish; Ken would have liked that.