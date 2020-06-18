Kenneth b. "Stash" Staniszewski

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kenneth B. Staniszewski "Stash", age 72 of East Chicago passed away on June 11, 2020.

He is survived by his caregivers: Laurie Bartell and Dave Sisak; sister, Christine (Rex) Chapman; children: Kenny (Kate) Stanis, Joey Stanis, Kevin (Wendy) Staniszewski, Julie Estrada, Mason Staniszewski; grandchildren and loving nephews: Stanley Jr., Mark (Rachel), Paul (Nicki) and numerous other nieces and nephews; special friends: John and Lynda, Teresa and Jesse, Joe M., Anita and Malcolm.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, Stanley and Marge Staniszewski; brothers: Stanley and David; nephew, Frankie.

There will be a memorial visitation and service of remembrance on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN. At rest St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Ken was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Union Tank with 42 years of service and BP Amoco.