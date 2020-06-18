Kenneth b. "Stash" Staniszewski

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kenneth B. Staniszewski "Stash", age 72 of East Chicago passed away on June 11, 2020.
He is survived by his caregivers: Laurie Bartell and Dave Sisak; sister, Christine (Rex) Chapman; children: Kenny (Kate) Stanis, Joey Stanis, Kevin (Wendy) Staniszewski, Julie Estrada, Mason Staniszewski; grandchildren and loving nephews: Stanley Jr., Mark (Rachel), Paul (Nicki) and numerous other nieces and nephews; special friends: John and Lynda, Teresa and Jesse, Joe M., Anita and Malcolm.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, Stanley and Marge Staniszewski; brothers: Stanley and David; nephew, Frankie.
There will be a memorial visitation and service of remembrance on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN. At rest St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Ken was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Union Tank with 42 years of service and BP Amoco.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.