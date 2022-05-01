SCHERERVILLE - Kenneth C. Anderson, 85, of Schererville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ardith "Otie" Anderson; daughter, Kathy (Gib) Wood; son, Dave (Megan McBride) Anderson; grandchildren: Emmeline, Abigail, Kenna and McKay; brother, Curt (Ruth) Anderson; sister, Karen Wilms.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Delores; and brother, David Lee Anderson.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodmar United Methodist Church, 7320 Northcote Ave., Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Ken had a generous heart, was a lifelong St Louis Cardinals fan, an avid golfer, and fisherman (highlighted by countless annual trips to Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas). He enjoyed traveling and hiking with Otie and their dear friends. After working his way through college, in 1958 Ken started as the bookkeeper at H.B. Reed & Co (which became Reed Minerals). He retired as CEO of Reed Minerals (a Division of Harsco Corporation).

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Woodmar United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or Schererville Civic Funds, Inc., would be appreciated.