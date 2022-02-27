MUNSTER, IN - Kenneth C. Cristo, 73, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Cynthia; loving father: of John and Paul Cristo; caring brother: of Patricia (late Ken) Wolf, MariAnne (David) Ortega, Daniel (Donna) Cristo, Lawrence (Carol) Cristo and Richard (Angela) Cristo; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and one great niece. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Bernadette Cristo; brother, Robert Cristo.