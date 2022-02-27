MUNSTER, IN - Kenneth C. Cristo, 73, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Cynthia; loving father: of John and Paul Cristo; caring brother: of Patricia (late Ken) Wolf, MariAnne (David) Ortega, Daniel (Donna) Cristo, Lawrence (Carol) Cristo and Richard (Angela) Cristo; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and one great niece. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Bernadette Cristo; brother, Robert Cristo.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 5:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Cremation to follow.
Ken owned and operated K&C Fastners. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Diabetes Association in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net