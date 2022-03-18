HIGHLAND, IN - Kenneth C. Holcomb age 98, of Highland, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Kenneth is survived by his son, Stephen Holcomb; grandson, Michael (Candy) Fisher; great-grandchildren: Abigail, Zachary and Madison Fisher; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Alice Holcomb; daughter Cheryl Fisher, and great-grandchildren: Faith and Rebecca Fisher.

Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a World War II POW.

A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 14 Kennedy Ave Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service with military honors will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Merlyn Lawrence officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dance Bizz dance team fund for Ken's great-granddaughters, Abby and Maddi.