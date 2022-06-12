Kenneth C. "Smokey" Rahn

SISTER LAKES, MI - Kenneth C. Rahn "Smokey", age 77, of Sister Lakes, MI, formerly of Lansing, IL. Passed away suddenly Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Smokey is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon (Vanderhoek); his four children: Jeffery Rahn (Dawn), Kimberly Stemple, Valerie Voss (Frank), and Amy Boshears (Dave); eleven grandchildren: Alexandra, Eric, Kristina, Danielle, Kaylee, Ryan, Juliana, Luke, Jacob, Jackson and Addyson; four great-grandchildren: Anthony, Isaiah, Noah and Brielle; as well as his brother, Russ Rahn.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Schroeder Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Service for Smokey will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial for Smokey will be private. He will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery in Lansing, IL.

Smokey retired as Lieutenant from the Lansing Police Department, Smokey also drove thousands of miles with countless groups as a charter bus driver including his most favorite passengers, the Notre Dame football team. He also enjoyed 50+ years bringing joy to others as Santa. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all.

The family welcomes donations to Reflectors Ministry of Faith Church Highland (8910 Grace Street, Highland, IN) as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Reflectors Ministry cares for individuals with special needs, and Smokey was proud of the ministry and its work. www.schroederlauerlauer.com